Should you start Chris Olave in DFS in Week 18?

The New Orleans Saints will try to get one more win to close out the NFL schedule against the Carolina Panthers before heading into an offseason that will have a lot of question marks. One guy who has solidified himself as a part of the future is rookie wide receiver Chris Olave.

Should you start Chris Olave in NFL DFS in Week 18?

Olave’s price tag is $6,200 this week.

The concern with Olave is that he’s only passed the 100-yard mark twice since the middle of October. The Saints aren’t throwing the ball particularly well and with the coaching staff trying to experiment with Taysom Hill as a passer more, it’s not helping Olave get the big numbers he saw several weeks ago.

Right now it’s hard to justify a $6,200 cost on Olave. He isn’t getting the yards he was earlier in the season when he grabbed nine catches for 147 yards against the Panthers and the rookie only has three touchdowns. With the coaching staff fixated on trying to prove that Hill can accurately throw a football, Olave is not in a great situation.

For the price, there are better options out there Sunday.