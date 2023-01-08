Should you start Taysom Hill in DFS in Week 18?

With the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers finishing out the string this Sunday at the Ceasars Superdome it will be hard to predict what might happen and who might play. Offensive gadget player Taysom Hill is questionable with a back issue, but if he plays, expect him to get a lot of red-zone touches.

Should you start Taysom Hill in NFL DFS in Week 18?

Hill is sitting at $4,800 for a DFS lineup this week.

It’s hard to call Hill a tight end anymore because he’s barely contributed in the receiving game with just eight receptions for 76 yards this season. He’s more of a backup running back and gadget quarterback than anything. As a running back he’s found the end zone in consecutive weeks and successfully taken away carries from Alvin Kamara.

For whatever reason, the Saints can’t help themselves when it comes to Hill. He almost had as many carries as Kamara did last week against the Philadelphia Eagles and it's possible with Kamara having one foot out of the door, Sunday could become the Taysom Hill Show.

Hill has a back issue that has made him questionable, but he’s going to play Sunday and certainly get a lot of opportunities in the red zone. If he scores, he was a worthy start, but he needs to score to justify putting him in the lineup.