Should you start Jalen Hurts in DFS in Week 18?

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts could be back in the lineup Sunday against the New York Giants. The Eagles quarterback has missed the past two weeks with a shoulder injury and is listed as questionable, but likely to play. Philadelphia must win to hold on to the No. 1 seed and get a first-round bye.

Should you start Jalen Hurts in NFL DFS in Week 18?

Hurts will cost $8,200 to place in a DFS lineup this weekend.

The former MVP favorite hasn’t taken a snap since December 18. The Eagles have been a little coy about his true health. It’s hard to say if Hurts is more injured than they are letting on or if they were willing to use their full margin of error to get him healthy for the playoffs.

Either way, Hurts will play Sunday and when he’s been on the field, he’s been very good. He threw for 217 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 77 yards and another touchdown. Hurts productivity and playmaking are major factors in his value to a lineup. With the Eagles in a must-win situation and Hurts having a few weeks to heal up, expect him to play to the level that he has all season.

The likelihood of Hurts getting touchdowns threw the air and on the ground makes him a safe start with a very high ceiling.