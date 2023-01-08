Should you start Miles Sanders in DFS in Week 18?

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders might be as happy as anyone to have quarterback Jalen Hurts back in the lineup. Sanders put up his best game of the season against the New York Giants in December and will have a change to do it again Sunday.

Should you start Miles Sanders in NFL DFS in Week 18?

Sanders costs $5,900 on DraftKings DFS lineups.

The price seems reasonable for Sanders, who has had a terrific season and thrives when Hurts is in the lineup and forces defenses to have to account for both of them in the backfield.

Sanders absolutely shredded the Giants last month, rushing for 144 yards and two touchdowns at MetLife Stadium in a 48-22 victory. Sanders gets the touches every week to be productive, but without the element of Hurts in the backfield, his effectiveness is compromised.

He should be able to get yards this week, but with Hurts back in the lineup will Sanders get opportunities around the red zone. It’s a legitimate question to ask and it provides the risk in what should be a pretty good value play otherwise. Still, Sanders is a good price and a good start in a game that the Eagles must win.