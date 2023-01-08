Should you start AJ Brown in DFS in Week 18?

The Philadelphia Eagles will need to fly high in Week 18 to assure themselves an NFC East Division title, a No. 1 seed and a first-round bye. Standing in their way is the New York Giants, already locked into the sixth seed. Will the return of quarterback Jalen Hurts help A.J. Brown post another big number to close out the regular season?

Should you start AJ Brown in NFL DFS in Week 18?

Brown is at the top of the DFS price chart. He will cost $8,000.

It feels like every week Brown shows up and shows out. He had a stumble against the Washington Commanders on November 14 and somewhat of a pedestrian day against the Green Bay Packers on November 27. But more times than not, Brown proves to be well worth the price tag. The last time he and Jalen Hurts were on the field together, Brown had nine catches for 181 yards on a whopping 16 targets.

Hurts looks for Brown often and Brown rewards his quarterback by being open and making catches. Even with Gardner Minshew in the lineup and the Eagles' offense struggling against the New Orleans Saints, Brown managed to be a bright spot with four catches for 97 yards and a touchdown.

All that being said $8,000 is a lot of money to invest in a non-quarterback Earlier in the season Brown had six catches for 70 yards and a touchdown against the G-men. Even if Brown gets a stat line of something like seven catches for 110 yards and a touchdown, you have to wonder if that 24 points could be gotten with a cheaper option. Brown is a worthy start, but the high costs make it a little bit of a risk.