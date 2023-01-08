Should you start DeVonta Smith in DFS in Week 18?

The Philadelphia Eagles have used their full margin of error and will enter Week 18 with a must-win against the New York Giants to win the NFC East, earn the top seed in the NFC and guarantee themselves a first-round bye. Expect all hands on deck with Jalen Hurts returning to the lineup. Wide receiver DeVonta Smith has been on a hot streak lately. Can he continue it this Sunday?

Should you start DeVonta Smith in NFL DFS in Week 18?

Putting Smith in the lineup will cost $7,500.

Over the past five weeks, Smith has 32 catches for 510 yards and four touchdowns. That includes five catches for 94 yards and a touchdown against the Giants on December 11.

One would expect the Eagles to be firing on all cylinders this Sunday in a game that means a ton to them against an opponent that’s already locked into their playoff spot. Smith has proven to be a big-game performer much like his teammate A.J. Brown and both will likely get their share of opportunities this Sunday.

The $7,500 price is steep and it’s a similar situation to that of Brown. Smith has proven he will get some catches and get yards, but for $7,500 he’ll need to find the end zone as well. With so many mouths to feed in the Philadelphia offense this week, there is a risk someone will go hungry. Smith is a high-reward option, but it comes with a risk.