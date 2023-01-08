Should you start Dallas Goedert in DFS in Week 18?

The Philadelphia Eagles will have all hands on deck this week against the New York Giants to assure themselves of an NFC East division title and the top seed in the NFC. The Giants are expected to rest some guys, which could allow the Eagles to have a big day on offense. But where does tight end Dallas Goedert fit in that equation?

Should you start Dallas Goedert in NFL DFS in Week 18?

Goedert is $4,900 this week, the fourth-highest cost for a tight end.

Goedert has missed some time this season and it feels like the Eagles have lightened his load a bit to get him healthy for the playoffs. With the Giants expected to rest a lot of starters, Goedert might have a light day at the office.

There’s no question that when Hurts is on the field, he has tried to reward his tight end with some volume. This might not be the game for that with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith in a position to take advantage of backups on the Giants' defense. With only three touchdowns this season Goedert isn’t a regular end-zone threat.

Goedert is a big question mark this week and a little pricey. For $500 more, Mark Andrews is available and his ceiling is much higher.