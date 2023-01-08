Should you start Richie James in DFS in Week 18?

With the sixth seed in the NFC locked up and little control over who they will play during Wild Card weekend, will the New York Giants take it easy on the Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday or try to play spoiler and ruin the Eagles' chances to win the NFC East? If the latter is the case, Giants wide receiver Richie James is going to be a factor.

Should you start Richie James in NFL DFS in Week 18?

James is just $4,400 dollars to put in the DFS lineup.

The low cost should be an indication that the Giants are expected to rest some key starters on both sides of the ball. That should include James, who has emerged as the Giants top receiving threat. Oddly enough, James' emergence began with a solid effort against the Eagles (seven catches, 61 yards, touchdown) in a 48-22 loss last month.

There is no certainty James plays. And, even if he does, will he get any touches or play very many snaps? He should be considered a risky start even had a bargain price.