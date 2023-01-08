Should you start Baker Mayfield in DFS in Week 18?

The Los Angeles Rams will close out the season on Sunday when hitting the road to face the Seattle Seahawks at 4:25 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Lumen Field in Seattle and will air on Fox.

This game will provide one last opportunity to watch quarterback Baker Mayfield in a Rams uniform this season and one last opportunity for him to potentially aid your lineup in DraftKings Daily Fantasy. We’ll go over whether or not you should start him in DFS for Week 18.

Should you start Baker Mayfield in NFL DFS in Week 18?

Mayfield hasn’t been much of a DFS asset this season, averaging just 11.4 points per game as the quarterback for both the Panthers and Rams this year. He had his weakest performance of the year in last week’s 31-10 loss to the Chargers, producing just 5.08 points in a game where he threw for just 132 yards.

You could get Mayfield for cheap at $5,300, but there are several better options that you’ll actually get value out of this week. Pass on Baker.