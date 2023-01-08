Should you start Cam Akers in DFS in Week 18?

The Los Angeles Rams will close out the season on Sunday when hitting the road to face the Seattle Seahawks at 4:25 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Lumen Field in Seattle and will air on Fox.

This game will provide one last opportunity to watch running back Cam Akers in a Rams uniform this season and one last opportunity for him to potentially aid your lineup in DraftKings Daily Fantasy. We’ll go over whether or not you should start him in DFS for Week 18.

Should you start Cam Akers in NFL DFS in Week 18?

Akers has had a disjointed season but has been a solid valuable fantasy asset over the past month. After going off on Christmas Day to earn DFS managers 37.7 points, he broke off 123 rushing yards to earn 17.3 points in last week’s loss against the Chargers.

At $6,200, you can get Akers at a relative bargain for your lineup. Given his production in recent weeks and the Rams most likely feeding him in their final game, I’d suggest starting him for the season finale.