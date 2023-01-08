Should you start Geno Smith in DFS in Week 18?

The Seattle Seahawks will close out the season on Sunday when hosting the Los Angeles Rams at 4:25 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Lumen Field in Seattle and will air on Fox.

This Seahawks are still fighting for the last spot in the playoffs and will rely on quarterback Geno Smith to potentially carry them into the dance. There’s also potential for him to carry your lineup in DraftKings Daily Fantasy and we’ll go over whether or not you should start him in DFS for Week 18.

Should you start Geno Smith in NFL DFS in Week 18?

Smith has been consistent in DFS this year by averaging 19.7 points per game. However, he has failed to cross 20 points over the last three weeks and only provided 17.12 in last week’s victory over the Jets. In that game, he threw for a season-low 183 yards and two touchdowns.

You can Smith in your lineup this week for a bargain of $6,000. Given the circumstances of the Seahawks trying to get into the playoffs vs. a Rams team who’s well out of contention, I’d trust the QB to put his best foot forward on Sunday. As a result, I’d say start him and get some value out of his play.