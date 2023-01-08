Should you start Kenneth Walker in DFS in Week 18?

The Seattle Seahawks will close out the season on Sunday when hosting the Los Angeles Rams at 4:25 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Lumen Field in Seattle and will air on Fox.

This Seahawks are still fighting for the last spot in the playoffs and will rely on running back Kenneth Walker III to potentially carry them into the postseason. There’s also potential for him to carry your lineup in DraftKings Daily Fantasy and we’ll go over whether or not you should start him in DFS for Week 18.

Should you start Kenneth Walker in NFL DFS in Week 18?

The rookie running back has been a solid DFS option all season long, averaging 14.4 points per game. He’s gone for over 100 yards in back-to-back weeks, including a 133-yard performance in last week’s 23-6 victory over the Jets.

Seattle will leave it all on the field in an attempt to force its way into the playoffs and that most likely means giving Walker a healthy dose of touches. At $6,400, I’d recommend getting value out of the rookie and starting him in your lineup.