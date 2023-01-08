Should you start DK Metcalf in DFS in Week 18?

The Seattle Seahawks will close out the season on Sunday when hosting the Los Angeles Rams at 4:25 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Lumen Field in Seattle and will air on Fox.

This Seahawks are still fighting for the last spot in the playoffs and will rely on wide receiver DK Metcalf to potentially springboard them into the postseason. There’s also potential for him to carry your lineup in DraftKings Daily Fantasy and we’ll go over whether or not you should start him in DFS for Week 18.

Should you start DK Metcalf in NFL DFS in Week 18?

Metcalf had a season-low in production during last week’s 23-6 victory over the Jets. He caught just one of five targets for three yards, earning DFS managers just 1.3 points for the week. This was an anomaly as he usually commands in the ballpark of nine targets per game, averaging 14.2 points in DFS.

Metcalf went off for eight receptions, 127 yards, and a touchdown in their previous outing against the Rams and with a playoff spot on the line, Geno Smith will most likely want to get the ball to him at the same clip. That’s why I suggest inserting him into your lineup at $6,700. He arguably carries the most value out of a group that can be considered elite wide receivers.