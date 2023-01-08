Should you start Tyler Lockett in DFS in Week 18?

The Seattle Seahawks will close out the season on Sunday when hosting the Los Angeles Rams at 4:25 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Lumen Field in Seattle and will air on Fox.

These Seahawks are still fighting for the last spot in the playoffs and one would imagine wide receiver Tyler Lockett playing a huge factor in them potentially getting into the postseason. There’s also potential for him to carry your lineup in DraftKings Daily Fantasy and we’ll go over whether or not you should start him in DFS for Week 18.

Should you start Tyler Lockett in NFL DFS in Week 18?

Lockett is listed as questionable for Sunday’s matchup with a shin injury. He had his lowest production game of the season against the Jets last Sunday, pulling in just two targets for 15 yards in the 23-6 victory. It was a blemish on what has been a productive year as he has averaged 15.5 points in DFS.

Lockett will be available for DFS managers at $6,400 this week and I’d suggest passing on him for Sunday. He won’t be at full speed with the shin injury and the bulk of the targets may go DK Metcalf’s way.