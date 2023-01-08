NFL playoff picture: Who to root for in Week 18 if you are a Los Angeles Chargers fan

The Los Angeles Chargers wrap up their 2022-23 regular season on Sunday when they travel to face the Denver Broncos. LA has clinched a playoff berth while Denver is playing out the string and will have a high draft pick that Seattle gets to use. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET and the Chargers are a field goal underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook.

LA will either be the No. 5 or No. 6 seed in the playoffs. They can’t host a first round game, but the higher they can get the better their chances of possibly hosting a later playoff game if there are enough upsets.

If you are a Chargers fan, you’ll have a few games you’ll be paying attention to as they look to improve their chances of a playoff berth.

Ravens vs. Bengals

LA is currently in the No. 5 spot, tied with the Ravens and holding the conference record tiebreaker. The Ravens are playing earlier in the day, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. If the Ravens lose, LA will be locked into the No. 5 seed and could decide to rest some key starters. If the Ravens win, LA would likely play their starters to secure a Wild Card round shot at the AFC South champion rather than the Bengals or Bills.

The Bengals are a nine-point home favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bills vs. Patriots

This has no impact on the Chargers seeding, but it could impact who the Chargers face in the Wild Card round. A Bills win guarantees the Chargers would either face the Bengals or the AFC South champ. A Bills loss adds the Bills to the mix pending the strength of victory tiebreaker outcome between Buffalo and Cincinnati.

The Bills are a 7.5-point home favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook