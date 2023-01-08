 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NFL playoff picture: Who to root for in Week 18 if you are a Los Angeles Chargers fan

Week 18 is here and the Los Angeles Chargers have punched their ticket to the 2023 NFL Playoffs. This weekend brings some positioning opportunities though, so who should Chargers fans root on Sunday?

By DKNation Staff
Los Angeles Chargers fans during an NFL regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers on January 01, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Chargers wrap up their 2022-23 regular season on Sunday when they travel to face the Denver Broncos. LA has clinched a playoff berth while Denver is playing out the string and will have a high draft pick that Seattle gets to use. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET and the Chargers are a field goal underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook.

LA will either be the No. 5 or No. 6 seed in the playoffs. They can’t host a first round game, but the higher they can get the better their chances of possibly hosting a later playoff game if there are enough upsets.

If you are a Chargers fan, you’ll have a few games you’ll be paying attention to as they look to improve their chances of a playoff berth.

Ravens vs. Bengals

LA is currently in the No. 5 spot, tied with the Ravens and holding the conference record tiebreaker. The Ravens are playing earlier in the day, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. If the Ravens lose, LA will be locked into the No. 5 seed and could decide to rest some key starters. If the Ravens win, LA would likely play their starters to secure a Wild Card round shot at the AFC South champion rather than the Bengals or Bills.

The Bengals are a nine-point home favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bills vs. Patriots

This has no impact on the Chargers seeding, but it could impact who the Chargers face in the Wild Card round. A Bills win guarantees the Chargers would either face the Bengals or the AFC South champ. A Bills loss adds the Bills to the mix pending the strength of victory tiebreaker outcome between Buffalo and Cincinnati.

The Bills are a 7.5-point home favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook

In This Stream

NFL playoff picture: Tracking standings, bracket, playoff clinching for 2023 NFL Playoffs

View all 173 stories

More From DraftKings Nation