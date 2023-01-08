NFL playoff picture: Who to root for in Week 18 if you are a Baltimore Ravens fan

The Baltimore Ravens are set to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in an important Week 18 matchup this Sunday. If Baltimore wins and the Los Angeles Chargers lose/tie against the Denver Broncos, they clinch the No. 5 seed in the 2023 NFL Playoffs. If they lose, they stay at the No. 6 seed.

The game takes place at Paycor Stadium on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS. The Ravens will need to take care of business and also root for the Broncos to win over the Chargers. If the Chargers defeat Denver, Baltimore will clinch the No. 6 seed. However, if the Ravens and Chargers both win, Baltimore will face Cincinnati in the Wild Card round and get a coin flip to determine home-field advantage.

The Ravens defeated Cincinnati in Week 5, 19-17, thanks to a game winning field goal by Justin Tucker in the closing seconds. However, during that contest QB Lamar Jackson was available, but head coach John Harbaugh has ruled him out for this game. There is hope that Jackson and his knee will be ready for the Wild Card round.

For the Bengals, they return to the field for the first time since a Monday Night Football tilt against the Buffalo Bills that ended abruptly after the unfortunate Damar Hamlin incident. Emotions will be running high as AFC North foes meet in the season finale.

The Bengals are a 9-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and a -425 favorite on the moneyline while Baltimore is a +340 underdog.