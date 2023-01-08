NFL playoff picture: Who to root for in Week 18 if you are a Miami Dolphins fan

The Miami Dolphins host the New York Jets in a crucial Week 18 game, that has big playoff implications. For the Dolphins if they win and the Patriots lose/tie against the Buffalo Bills, they clinch the No. 7 seed in the 2023 NFL Playoffs. The game will take place at 1 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium and the Dolphins are -3.5 favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Jets will end their season as it started with QB Joe Flacco calling the shots. As for the Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa will not be suiting up and rookie QB Skylar Thompson will get the starting job for Miami. Will the electric WR duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle sneak into the playoffs?

If the Dolphins lose to the Jets, their season is finished. If they win, they need help from the Patriots-Bills game.

Patriots vs. Bills

The Patriots need a win to claim the final playoff berth, but could get in with losses by the Dolphins and Steelers. This game could be in the Dolphins favor. The Bills are a -7.5 favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook and -365 on the moneyline.

Depending on how long the Bills starters remain on the field, Dolphins fans need to keep an eye on this one.