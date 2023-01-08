NFL playoff picture: Who to root for in Week 18 if you are a Philadelphia Eagles fan

The Philadelphia Eagles have paced the NFL all season, but a shoulder injury to star quarterback Jalen Hurts has brought them closer to the rest of the NFL after two losses under Gardner Minshew. The good news is that they were so far ahead of the field that they are still in a good position to win on Sunday and take the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC, which also comes with a bye week and home field advantage throughout.

To grab the No. 1 seed, the Eagles only need to beat a New York Giants team that will likely rest many players since they are locked into the 6th seed in the NFC no matter the outcome. The Eagles also should get Jalen Hurts back for this matchup. He is questionable, but appeared to get the bulk of the first-team snaps this week.

But, if they somehow lose that game to the Giants, they still have a pathway to the No. 1 seed from other matchups.

If you are an Eagles fan, you’ll have a few games you’ll be paying attention to as they look to improve their chances of a playoff berth.

Cowboys vs. Commanders

The Cowboys are currently favored by 7-points to beat the Commanders, who have nothing to play for and will give rookie QB Sam Howell the first start of his career. The Cowboys need a win and an Eagles loss to take the NFC East. Add in a 49ers loss and they would grab the No. 1 seed. The odds aren’t great, but Eagles fans should root for the Commanders.

Odds info from DraftKings Sportsbook

49ers vs. Cardinals

This game should be even more lopsided than the Cowboys-Commanders matchup, as the Cardinals are truly without many key players and have nothing to play for. The 49ers are currently 14-point favorites agains the Cardinals who will have David Blough at QB and no James Conner or DeAndre Hopkins. Eagles fans should root for the Cardinals, but don’t get your hopes up.

Odds info from DraftKings Sportsbook