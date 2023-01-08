NFL playoff picture: Who to root for in Week 18 if you are a San Francisco 49ers fan

The San Francisco 49ers close out the 2022-23 regular season when they host the Arizona Cardinals at Levi’s Stadium. The Cardinals are playing out the string and will likely be resting some players season finale. Meanwhile, the 49ers still have something to play for in Week 18. The 49ers are a 14-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The 49ers have clinched the NFC West title and are guaranteed no worse than the No. 3 seed. If they beat the Cardinals they will be no worse than the No. 2 seed and have a shot at the No. 1 seed. If they lose to the Cardinals, they would either be the No. 2 or No. 3 eed.

If you are a 49ers fan, you’ll have two games to keep an eye on as they look to improve their chances of a playoff berth.

Eagles vs. Giants

The Eagles are still competing for the NFC East title and the No. 1 seed. If the Eagles win or tie, they will clinch the top spot in the NFC. If the Eagles lose, the 49ers can claim the No. 1 seed with a win. Philly is a 14.5-point home favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Vikings vs. Bears

The Vikings are currently the No. 3 seed and cannot fall below that. If they lose to the Bears, they will clinch the No. 3 spot and the 49ers clinch no worse than No. 2. If the Vikings win, they would be No. 3 with a 49ers win or No. 2 with a 49ers loss.

Minnesota is a six-point road favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.