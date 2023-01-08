NFL playoff picture: Who to root for in Week 18 if you are a Minnesota Vikings fan

The Minnesota Vikings head into Week 18 sitting in the No. 3 spot in the NFC playoff standings. They clinched the NFC North, but a Week 17 loss has dropped them into a tie with the San Francisco 49ers, who have the conference record tiebreaker. The Vikings can still maneuver back ahead of the 49ers into the No. 2 seed, but they will not finish any worse than third overall.

Minnesota faces the Chicago Bears on Sunday and are a touchdown favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Considering the Bears will not be playing Justin Fields due to injury, it’s a longshot for Chicago to spring the upset.

If you are a Vikings fan, you’ll have one other game you’ll be paying attention to as they look to improve their chances of a playoff berth.

49ers vs. Cardinals

The 49ers and Vikings are both 12-4. The 49ers can still climb as high as the No. 1 seed, while the Vikings can’t go higher than No. 2 due to the Eagles having a head-to-head win over them. The Cardinals are unlikely to upset the 49ers, but crazier things have happened. Arizona is a 14-point underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook and a +750 moneyline underdog.