NFL playoff picture: Who to root for in Week 18 if you are a Green Bay Packers fan

The Green Bay Packers face the Detroit Lions in Week 18, and the implications are straight forward for Green Bay. If they win, they will earn a spot in the 2023 NFL Playoffs. If they lose, they will head home for the offseason. If the Lions win the game, they only make the playoffs if the Seahawks lose to the Rams earlier in the day.

The Lions and Packers face off at Lambeau Field in the final game of the 2022-23 NFL regular season. The game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday Night Football. The Packers are a five-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Green Bay is a -245 favorite on the moneyline while Detroit is a +205 underdog.

There is one other potential rooting interest. If the Seahawks beat the Rams on Sunday, the Lions will have nothing to play for on Sunday Night Football. Due to the head-to-head tiebreaker, Detroit can only earn a playoff berth with a win and a Seahawks loss. If Seattle wins, the final wild card berth will go to the Packers with a win over Detroit, or the Seahawks if the Packers lose to the Lions. Will the Lions play their best if they’ve been eliminated? Will they be tight in a must-win game? Decide for yourself and root accordingly.