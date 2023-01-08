NFL playoff picture: Who to root for in Week 18 if you are a New York Giants fan

The New York Giants are locked into the 6 seed in the NFC and have nothing to play for when they take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. But, they still don’t know who they will play in the Wild Card round next weekend.

The Giants do now that they will be traveling next weekend and that they only have two possible destinations, San Francisco and Minnesota. If you are a Giants fan, you’ll want to decide for yourself who you’d rather have your team face. We’ll give you the scenarios below. But, the Giants do know they can hang with the Vikings, as they faced each other earlier in the year and would have won if it wasn’t for a 61-yard Greg Joseph field goal to win.

Vikings vs. Bears

49ers vs. Cardinals

Both the Vikings and 49ers are heavy favorites in Week 18, as the 49ers are 14-point favorites to beat the Cardinals and the Vikings are 7-point favorites to beat the Bears. Both of the underdogs are playing backup quarterbacks.

If the games go like they should, the Giants will play the Minnesota Vikings, who would stick in the No. 3 seed if both teams win. The only way the Giants end up playing the 49ers is if they lose to the Cardinals and the Vikings beat the Bears.

