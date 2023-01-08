NFL playoff picture: Who to root for in Week 18 if you are a Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may end up winning the NFC South with a losing record, but it won’t matter for the 8-8 team going into Week 18. Tampa Bay has nothing to play for in the standings or playoff seeding.

The Buccaneers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday and will likely rest their starters at some point. Tom Brady will probably want to get a couple drives in to help move them forward to next weekend when they take on either the Dallas Cowboys or Philadelphia Eagles, as they will face the NFC’s No. 5 seed, which happens to be whoever ends up second in the NFC East.

If you are a Buccaneers fan, you’ll have a couple games you’ll be paying attention to if you have a preferred team you’d like the Buccaneers to play in the Wild Card round.

Cowboys vs. Commanders

The Cowboys are 7-point favorites over the Commanders, who have been eliminated from playoff contention and are starting rookie QB Sam Howell. A win for the Cowboys is very much a possibility, but they would still need the Eagles to lose to the Giants for them to move out of the No. 5 seed.

Eagles vs. Giants

The Eagles are 16-point favorites over the Giants who are starting Davis Webb in a game where they will rest their key starters. The Eagles are expected to play Jalen Hurts and it would be a huge upset if the Giants can even keep this game close.

An Eagles win would mean the Buccaneers face the Cowboys no matter what Dallas does on Sunday. As a Buccaneers fan, you probably want to face a Cowboys team that has shown some inconsistencies this season, so an Eagles win would get that done.

