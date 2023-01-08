Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Sunday, January 8

We’ve got nine games in the NBA for Sunday’s slate, which gives us a good variety of player props to select. Here’s a few we like for the day’s games, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Rudy Gobert over 12.5 rebounds vs. Rockets (-120)

Gobert actually went under this line in six straight games before pulling down 21 rebounds in his last contest. The Rockets are a highly inefficient fast-paced team that likes to shoot the ball a ton, which means plenty of opportunities on the boards for the Timberwolves big man. Naz Reid might not play, which means Gobert is in line for big minutes even if the game becomes a bit lopsided.

Kevin Durant over 28.5 points vs. Heat (-105)

After a string of unders on his points prop, Durant has gone over this line in the last two games. The Heat do present a challenging matchup for the star forward, but he’s been incredibly consistent scoring the basketball. Look for Durant to be aggressive and make a statement in this contest, which will help the over hit on this number.

Trae Young under 9.5 assists vs. Clippers (-130)

Young will likely maintain his playing style as an inefficient volume scorer in this game, which means he could be less keen to distribute the ball. The point guard has gone under this line in three of his last four games, and that trend could continue against a tough Clippers defense.