NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Sunday, January 8

There are nine NBA games Sunday, but only six come in on the main slate in DFS contests. That creates some limits when it comes to value plays. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Jaden McDaniels, Minnesota Timberwolves, $4,800

Even though Anthony Edwards is listed as questionable, the forward said he was unlikely to play in this game. That absence would mean more minutes and shots for McDaniels, who has emerged as a solid role player in Minnesota. He’s topped 30 DKFP in two of the last three games, so he’s performing at a high level for this price point.

Max Strus, Miami Heat, $4,700

Even if Tyler Herro does suit up, Strus is an excellent filler option to round out DFS lineups. He has upside as a strong three-point shooter and has topped 20 DKFP in five straight and six of his last seven games. The Heat will be attempting to keep pace with a red-hot Nets offense, which means more shots for Strus from the perimeter.

Tyus Jones, Memphis Grizzlies, $4,600

Jones has put up some big games lately, hitting 32.8 and 42.0 DKFP in two of his last three games. There’s a possibility Ja Morant doesn’t play Sunday, which would mean a starting role for Jones. The Grizzlies have a relatively favorable matchup with the Jazz on the second night of a back-to-back set, which makes Jones a strong play at this price.