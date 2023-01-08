 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pick against the spread, over/under for Trail Blazers vs. Raptors on Sunday

We go over some of the best betting options for Sunday’s matchup between the Portland Trail Blazers and Toronto Raptors.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Portland Trail Blazers v Indiana Pacers
 Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers looks on during the game against the Indiana Pacers on January 6, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Photo by Ron Hoskins/NBAE via Getty Images

The Portland Trail Blazers (19-19) will attempt to snap a losing streak when they face the Toronto Raptors (16-23) Sunday afternoon. The Raptors have dropped three in a row themselves, so one team’s losing run will end.

Jusuf Nurkic is probable for the Trail Blazers with an illness. Everyone else is in for the both Portland and Toronto.

The Raptors are 3-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is 226.5.

Trail Blazers vs. Raptors, 3:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Blazers +3

Both teams are struggling at the moment, but the Blazers have been slightly more consistent overall and have the best player on the floor in Damian Lillard. That’s often the difference when teams who are this close on paper match up, so take the Blazers to cover here.

Over/Under: Under 226.5

Both teams are having a tough time scoring at the moment. The Blazers are 19th in points per game over their last five, while the Raptors are 28th in the same category over the same timespan. Both teams have shown the ability to defend at a high level, so the under is the safer play this afternoon.

