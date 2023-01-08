Pick against the spread, over/under for Trail Blazers vs. Raptors on Sunday

The Portland Trail Blazers (19-19) will attempt to snap a losing streak when they face the Toronto Raptors (16-23) Sunday afternoon. The Raptors have dropped three in a row themselves, so one team’s losing run will end.

Jusuf Nurkic is probable for the Trail Blazers with an illness. Everyone else is in for the both Portland and Toronto.

The Raptors are 3-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is 226.5.

Trail Blazers vs. Raptors, 3:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Blazers +3

Both teams are struggling at the moment, but the Blazers have been slightly more consistent overall and have the best player on the floor in Damian Lillard. That’s often the difference when teams who are this close on paper match up, so take the Blazers to cover here.

Over/Under: Under 226.5

Both teams are having a tough time scoring at the moment. The Blazers are 19th in points per game over their last five, while the Raptors are 28th in the same category over the same timespan. Both teams have shown the ability to defend at a high level, so the under is the safer play this afternoon.