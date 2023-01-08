Pick against the spread, over/under for Nets vs. Heat on Sunday

The Brooklyn Nets (26-13) will attempt to get a new winning streak started when they face the Miami Heat (21-19) Sunday evening. The Heat are hoping to get a signature win to show they are still a threat in the East despite a subpar start to the season.

The Nets are intact as far as injuries go. The Heat have listed Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo as questionable for this contest.

The Nets are 3.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total sits at 223.

Nets vs. Heat, 6 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nets -3.5

If one of Herro and Adebayo don’t play, the Heat are at a big disadvantage. Miami needs to be at full strength to have a chance against most teams, while the Nets are a deep bunch capable of exploiting subpar bench units for the Heat. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have been the best 1-2 punch in the league at the moment, and the Nets have more firepower overall. Take Brooklyn to win and cover here.

Over/Under: Over 223

The Nets have dropped off a bit in terms of scoring but they have the capability of getting hot offensively at any moment. The Heat have struggled to score of late as well but will need to keep up with Brooklyn’s offense in this game. Expect the Nets to dictate the way this game is played from the jump, which should help the over hit on a relatively low number.