 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Pick against the spread, over/under for Nets vs. Heat on Sunday

We go over some of the best betting options for Sunday’s matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and Miami Heat.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Brooklyn Nets v New Orleans Pelicans
Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets handles the ball during the game against the New Orleans Pelicans on January 6, 2023 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets (26-13) will attempt to get a new winning streak started when they face the Miami Heat (21-19) Sunday evening. The Heat are hoping to get a signature win to show they are still a threat in the East despite a subpar start to the season.

The Nets are intact as far as injuries go. The Heat have listed Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo as questionable for this contest.

The Nets are 3.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total sits at 223.

Nets vs. Heat, 6 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nets -3.5

If one of Herro and Adebayo don’t play, the Heat are at a big disadvantage. Miami needs to be at full strength to have a chance against most teams, while the Nets are a deep bunch capable of exploiting subpar bench units for the Heat. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have been the best 1-2 punch in the league at the moment, and the Nets have more firepower overall. Take Brooklyn to win and cover here.

Over/Under: Over 223

The Nets have dropped off a bit in terms of scoring but they have the capability of getting hot offensively at any moment. The Heat have struggled to score of late as well but will need to keep up with Brooklyn’s offense in this game. Expect the Nets to dictate the way this game is played from the jump, which should help the over hit on a relatively low number.

More From DraftKings Nation