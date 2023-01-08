Pick against the spread, over/under for Cavaliers vs. Suns on Sunday

The Cleveland Cavaliers (25-15) will attempt to sweep their season series against the Phoenix Suns (20-20) when the two teams meet Sunday evening. The Cavaliers defeated the Suns 90-88 in the last meeting on January 4.

Darius Garland is questionable for Cleveland, although he did play in the last game. Chris Paul is questionable for Phoenix with a hip issue.

The Cavaliers are 5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is 213.5.

Cavaliers vs. Suns, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Cavaliers -5

Garland should be in for the Cavaliers, while Paul is likely to sit with his injury. Donovan Mitchell will be more fresh after getting a day off Friday and should be able to pick apart this Suns defense. Deandre Ayton has a tough matchup with Cleveland’s bigs, which hurts Phoenix’s offense tremendously. Take the Cavaliers to win and cover in this contest.

Over/Under: Over 213.5

The last meeting was a low-scoring defensive contest but teams tend to do better against each other in subsequent meetings. The Cavaliers should be able to shoot better from the floor in this one, and the Suns will attempt to keep up offensively. This number is too low to feel comfortable taking the under. Back both teams to perform better offensively in this meeting and bet the over.