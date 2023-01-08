Pick against the spread, over/under for Hawks vs. Clippers on Sunday

The Atlanta Hawks (18-21) will attempt to get back to winning ways when they meet the Los Angeles Clippers (21-20) Sunday night. The Clippers have lost five straight themselves and will hope to turn things around in this contest.

The Hawks will be without Clint Capela. The Clippers have listed Paul George, Nicolas Bautm and Luke Kennard as questionable for this contest.

The Clippers are 4-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is 234.5.

Hawks vs. Clippers, 9 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Hawks +4

Both teams have been wildly inconsistent this season and even though the Hawks have some internal issues, they’ve been good offensively. Trae Young is a matchup problem for LA, who could be without three key rotation players. Take Atlanta to cover in what should be a relatively tight contest.

Over/Under: Under 234.5

The Hawks are capable of pushing this total over on their own, but the Clippers have been decent enough defensively of late to slow them down. On the flip side, LA is 27th in points per game over the last five contests. On a relatively high total, the under is the move Sunday night.