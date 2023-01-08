Best DFS lineup strategy for Chiefs-Raiders on Saturday

The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Las Vegas Raiders in an AFC West battle to finish off the regular season. Kickoff from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada is set for 4:30 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ESPN and ABC. The Chiefs have locked in a top seed in the AFC playoffs regardless, but the Raiders have a chance of spoiling the No. 1 seed for Kansas City.

Injuries

The Chiefs will be without WR Skyy Moore, who was ruled out with a hand injury. Kicker Harrison Butker (back), WR Mecole Hardman (pelvis), CB L’Jarius Sneed (hip) and G Joe Thuney (ankle) are listed as questionable.

The Raiders have ruled out LB Darien Butler due to a concussion. Running back Josh Jacobs is listed as questionable. He was limited Tuesday with a hip and oblique injury. He then didn’t practice on Wednesday or Thursday, but the injury report was updated to a hip issue as well as a personal matter.

Captain’s Picks

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs ($18,900)

Mahomes is going to be a common Captain’s Chair, but it is easy to see why. Arguably the best quarterback in the NFL is putting up video game numbers yet again. He threw for 292 yards and four touchdowns against the Raiders earlier this season. Their defense is allowing the seventh-most DFS points per game to opposing quarterbacks.

Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders ($16,800)

Adams hasn’t missed a step in his first season with Las Vegas and still finds himself heavily involved in the team’s offense. The quarterback switch to Jarrett Stidham didn’t take away from his involvement in the offense. The last time he took on Kansas City, he had 124 receiving yards and two touchdowns. The Chiefs are allowing the fifth-most DFS points per game to opposing wide receivers.

Value Plays

Hunter Renfrow, WR, Las Vegas Raiders ($4,400)

Renfrow has the same good matchup that Adams does. Kansas City is going to have to focus on Adams, which could lead to Renfrow getting some good looks. Last week, he caught all four of his targets, but for only 25 yards. Still, Renfrow has a good matchup and upside.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, Kansas City Chiefs ($4,800)

Valdes-Scantling tends to be Mahomes’ deep threat. His workload has gone up and down this season, but he had a solid game against the Raiders in their first matchup. MVS brought in six of his eight targets for 90 yards. He has a decent matchup, but Las Vegas is giving up middle-of-the-road numbers to opposing wide receivers. Still, Valdes-Scantling has upside here.