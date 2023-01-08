Should you start Kenny Pickett in DFS in Week 18?

The Pittsburgh Steelers face the Cleveland Browns in Week 18. As they hope for the pieces to fall into place for a playoff bid, the Steelers will need a win of their own to have a chance. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 8.

Should you start Kenny Pickett in NFL DFS in Week 18?

Kenny Pickett has had quite the last two weeks, successfully leading his team to two game-winning drives to come from behind in a row. At $5,000, Pickett is on the lower end of the price range for consistently starting quarterbacks, but he has had a tendency to put together three mediocre quarters and make up for it in the fourth — great for Steelers fans, less great for Pickett fantasy managers.

However, he does well in high-stakes situations, and this game is high-stakes. If you’re looking for a relatively cheap QB, Pickett is a good pick-up. He’s scored a touchdown in each of his last two games and passed for 168 yards last week against the Ravens.