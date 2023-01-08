Should you start Najee Harris in DFS in Week 18?

The Pittsburgh Steelers finish off the regular season with a game against the Cleveland Browns in Week 18. With a playoff berth still on the line, the Steelers will be looking to kick off the day with a victory. The matchup is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 8.

Should you start Najee Harris in NFL DFS in Week 18?

Najee Harris is on a roll. He had the biggest rushing game of the season last week against the Baltimore Ravens, putting up 111 rushing yards, 12 receiving yards, and a touchdown. At $6,100, Harris’ price point is definitely on the higher side, but you’re getting consistency out of the Steelers' RB.

He’s found the end zone in three of his last four games and has slipped below 50 all-purpose yards just once since October ended. His usage as a receiver on Pittsburgh’s offense makes him a valuable addition this week.