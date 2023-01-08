Should you start Diontae Johnson in DFS in Week 18?

The Pittsburgh Steelers host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday of Week 18. With a potential playoff berth on the line, the Steelers will be giving it their best shot. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET.

Should you start Diontae Johnson in NFL DFS in Week 18?

Johnson had an uncharacteristically low stat line last week, adding just two receptions for 35 yards. He was targeted seven times, so he had plenty of opportunity, but couldn’t capitalize. Johnson hasn’t scored a touchdown all season, though he has had some big-yardage games — in Week 15, he ended with a season-high 98 receiving yards.

At $5,200, Johnson’s price may be a bit steep compared to his output, especially if he has a repeat of last week. He’s a consistent target, but his stats from week to week are anything but consistent. At this price, Johnson may be too big of a risk to draft in DFS this week.