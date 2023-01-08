 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Julio Jones injury: What status means for Week 18 fantasy football

Julio Jones is dealing with a knee injury ahead of Week 18. We break down what it means for fantasy football roster decisions.

By DKNation Staff
Carolina Panthers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

As the 2022 regular season comes to a close, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones finds himself in a familiar spot—on the injury report. Jones is officially listed as questionable this week with a knee injury. He missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday this week, but he did manage to return in a limited role on Friday.

The Buccaneers travel to play the Atlanta Falcons at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Fantasy football implications

We might not get a sense of Jones’ status until closer to game time on Sunday. However, with the NFC South title and the NFC’s fourth seed all sewn up, don’t be surprised if the Bucs leave him on the inactive list this week.

Jones hasn’t been an especially attractive option in fantasy football this season. The Bucs are expected to play their starters for at least a while, despite their playoff seed being settled, so that could mean Russell Gage could see a few more looks this week.

