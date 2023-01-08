Tyler Huntley injury: What status means for Week 18 fantasy football

The Baltimore Ravens have one of the AFC Wild Card spots locked down, but they’ll roll into Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals with a chance to take back the AFC North crown. Looming over this game, however, is the status of quarterback Tyler Huntley, who’s dealing with a shoulder issue.

Huntley is listed as questionable on the injury report this week. He was able to practice in a limited role in all three sessions leading up to the game, and head coach John Harbaugh was optimistic on Friday when asked about the quarterback’s status. The Ravens and Bengals kickoff at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, so you’ll want to keep a close eye on the news leading up to that game.

Fantasy football implications

Huntley would be making his fifth consecutive start this week, working in place of the Ravens’ usual starter, Lamar Jackson, who’s been ruled out again with a knee injury. (Jackson is expected to return for the playoffs.) So if Huntley can’t go, Baltimore would turn to undrafted rookie Anthony Brown to make the start.