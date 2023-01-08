Jalen Hurts injury: What status means for Week 18 fantasy football

The Philadelphia Eagles might have quarterback Jalen Hurts back in the fold this week. He missed the last two games with a shoulder injury. It’s still bothering him, but he was able to practice all week, working in a limited role for all three sessions. He’s officially questionable.

Head coach Nick Sirianni was vaguely encouraging about Hurts on Friday, telling the press that the quarterback was “trending in the right direction.” Still, we might have to wait until Sunday to know for sure whether or not Hurts will suit up.

The Eagles host the New York Giants at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Fantasy football implications

The Eagles have plenty to play for in the final week of the season. Philadelphia’s playoff ticket is already punched, but they can claim the NFC’s No. 1 seed this week with a win.

With Hurts on the sideline for the last two games, Gardner Minshew has been under center, which has been a mixed bag. In Week 15 against Dallas, he threw for 355 yards, two touchdowns and two picks, adding a rushing score, in a loss. A week later, in a loss to the Saints, he had one touchdown, a pick and 274 yards.