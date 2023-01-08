Opening odds for Chargers vs. Jaguars in Wild Card round of 2023 NFL Playoffs

The bracket for the 2023 NFL Playoffs is not set, but we know some of the matchups coming out of the 1 p.m. ET games to close Week 18. The Jacksonville Jaguars won the AFC South and their 9-8 record slots them into the No. 4 seed. They will face the No. 5 seed Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card round next weekend.

The Chargers are still playing the Broncos, but the Ravens loss in the early slate locked up the No. 5 seed for LA. We can expect players to rest as the team prepares for its opening round matchup. LA clinched a playoff berth in Week 16 after being eliminated from division title contention. They moved into the No. 5 seed after the Ravens lost to the Steelers last week.

The Jaguars clinched the AFC South title on Saturday night when they edged out the Titans 20-16. Jacksonville won five straight and six of seven to close out the season and secure the division title after Houston lost their final seven games.

Here’s a look at the opening odds of this matchup between the Chargers and Jaguars in the first round of the 2020 NFL Playoffs. Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Chargers vs. Jaguars odds

Point spread: Chargers -2.5

Point total: 46.5

Moneyline: Chargers -140, Jaguars +120