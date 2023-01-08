Opening odds for Ravens vs. Bengals in Wild Card round of 2023 NFL Playoffs

The Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals will meet for the second time in two weeks and the third time this season when they face off in the Wild Card round next week. The Bengals, who won over the Ravens in Week 18, will be hosting that contest.

The Ravens will be hoping Lamar Jackson is available for the most meaningful game of the season. Jackson has been sidelined with a knee injury and hasn’t practiced in over a month. The Bengals will be attempting to make a return trip to the Super Bowl and will have to start that journey by taking down their division rivals.

Here’s a look at the opening odds of this matchup between the Ravens and Bengals in the first round of the 2020 NFL Playoffs. Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Ravens vs. Bengals odds

Point spread: Bengals -5.5

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Ravens +190, Bengals -225