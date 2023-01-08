Opening odds for Dolphins-Bills in Wild Card round of 2023 NFL Playoffs

The Miami Dolphins will take on the Buffalo Bills in the first round of the AFC playoffs. The Dolphins earned the No. 7 seed last week with a win over the New York Jets, while the Bills clinched the No. 2 seed with a victory over the New England Patriots.

This will be the first time these teams have met in the playoffs since 1998. They split the regular season series. The Dolphins won the first game 21-19 in Week 3. Even though Josh Allen threw for 400 yards and two touchdowns, Miami still came away with a narrow victory. The Bills won the rematch 32-29, which actually helped them initially clinch a playoff berth.

Here’s a look at the opening odds of this matchup between the Dolphins and Bills in the first round of the 2020 NFL Playoffs. Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Dolphins vs. Bills odds

Point spread: Bills -9

Point total: 46

Moneyline: Dolphins +350, Bills -435