Opening odds for Cowboys vs. Buccaneers in Wild Card Round of 2023 NFL Playoffs

We’ve got an early look at the point spread, total, and moneyline odds for the Wild Card Round playoff matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

By DKNation Staff
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Dallas Cowboys
Ezekiel Elliott of the Dallas Cowboys runs against Carlton Davis III of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Arlington, TX.
Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys will have to go on the road to open the 2023 postseason, and they’ll be facing a familiar opponent. The Cowboys will meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a rematch of Week 1, where the Bucs went into Dallas and came away with a 19-3 win.

The Cowboys struggled to find their footing in Week 18 against the Commanders despite playing their starters in pursuit of the No. 1 seed. The Eagles won, so ultimately Dallas’ result didn’t matter. The Buccaneers played their starters for a bit against the Falcons in Week 18 but eventually pulled the plug with the division wrapped up already.

Here’s a look at the opening odds of this matchup between the Cowboys and Bucs in the first round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs. Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Cowboys vs. Buccaneers odds

Point spread: Cowboys -3
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: Cowboys -165, Bucs +140

