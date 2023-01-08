Opening odds for Giants vs. Vikings in Wild Card Round of 2023 NFL Playoffs

The New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings will meet up in the NFC Wild Card round. The Vikings are the No. 3 seed in the NFC, while the Giants sit as the No. 6 seed. The Giants are the NFC East’s third representative after finishing the season at 9-7-1. Minnesota won the NFC North with a 13-4 record.

The Giants rested their starters in Week 18, which paved the way for the Philadelphia Eagles to lock up the NFC’s top playoff spot. The Giants lost 22-16 to the Eagles on Sunday afternoon, despite a respectable showing against Philly’s starting group. Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley will return to the offense, in an effort to advance to the Divisional Round.

Here’s a look at the opening odds of this matchup between the Giants and Vikings in the first round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs. Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Giants vs. Vikings odds

Point spread: Vikings -3

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: Vikings -150, Giants +130