Opening odds for Seahawks vs. 49ers in Wild Card Round of 2023 NFL Playoffs

The San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks will meet for a third time this season. The 49ers will host the Seahawks in the Wild Card round with Seattle looking to get their first win of the season in this rivalry.

The 49ers secured the No. 2 seed after clinching the NFC West and moving ahead of the Vikings in Week 17. The Seahawks clinched the No. 7 seed after they beat the Rams and then saw the Lions upset the Packers at Lambeau Field.

These two teams met in Week 2 and again in Week 15. The 49ers won the first game 27-7 after Jimmy Garoppolo came off the bench to replace an injured Trey Lance The 49ers won the second game 21-13, taking a 21-3 lead and rolling behind third string QB Brock Purdy.

Here’s a look at the opening odds of this matchup between the Seahawks and 49ers in the first round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs. Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Seahawks vs. 49ers odds

Point spread: 49ers -10.5

Point total: 42

Moneyline: TBD