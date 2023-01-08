Tyler Lockett injury: What status means for Week 18 fantasy football

It does not appear that the shin injury Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett suffered last week will keep him out of action this week. Lockett did miss practice on Wednesday and Thursday, but was able to return on Friday. He’s listed as questionable on the official injury report this week, but head coach Pete Carroll said Friday that he expected the veteran wideout to play this week.

And why wouldn’t he? The Seahawks need a win, as well as a Packers loss, to make the playoffs. They play the Los Angeles Rams at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Fantasy football implications

Lockett experienced his lowest output of the season last week, catching two passes for just 15 yards. He did miss some of that game because of his shin injury. Lockett played one his best games of the season in his last outing against the Rams, back in Week 13. In that one he caught nine passes for 128 yards, a season high, and a touchdown.

Assuming Lockett plays this week, the question will be how much he’s affected by the shin injury. If he were to miss time, that would make DK Metcalf more appealing in fantasy football lineups. Wideout Laquon Treadwell has been worked into Seattle’s passing game more as injuries have taken a toll on the depth chart, but he’d be hard to trust in fantasy.