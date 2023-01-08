D’Onta Foreman injury: What status means for Week 18 fantasy football

Carolina Panthers running back D’Onta Foreman was a late addition to the injury report this week. After two days of practicing, Foreman’s named popped up as a limited participant for Friday’s practice because of a knee injury. It was enough that the team gave him a questionable designation on the official injury report.

We may have to wait until closer to game time to get confirmation of whether or not Foreman will suit up. The Panthers take on the New Orleans Saints at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Fantasy football implications

Foreman had a down game last week, picking up just 35 yards on 13 carries against the Buccaneers. The week before that he produced a season-high 165 yards against the Lions, scoring his fifth rushing touchdown of the season too.

If Foreman is unable to suit up this week, look for the Panthers to lean on Chubba Hubbard, who’s averaging 5.4 yards per carry on 74 rushing attempts this season.