Jakobi Meyers injury: What status means for Week 18 fantasy football

New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers once again finds himself of the official injury report with a questionable tag. Meyers has been dealing with a shoulder issue off and on all season. He did not miss any practices this week, listed as a limited participant in all three of the team’s sessions.

Meyers has managed to play despite questionable tags all season—he hasn’t missed a game since Week 4—so he should be good to go this week. Still, keep an eye on the news just in case. It’s worth noting that New England needs a win to make the playoffs (or a combination of losses from three other AFC teams), and the Bills need a win (as well as a Chiefs loss) to lock up the AFC’s No. 1 seed.

The Patriots travel to face the Buffalo Bills at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Fantasy football implications

Meyers has found the end zone in each of the last two weeks, with 132 yards on 12 catches during that span. However, the last time he played against the Bills, he had just three catches for 22 yards on five targets.

If for some reason Meyers is unable to play this week, Tyquan Thornton could see more work after getting seven targets last week. DeVante Parker is also expected to return from an extended injury absence this week too.