Mike White injury: What status means for Week 18 fantasy football

Despite being listed as questionable on the official injury report this week, New York Jets quarterback Mike White will not play this week. Instead, the team will start Joe Flacco, and have Zach Wilson backing him up.

Earlier in the week, the Jets said that they expected White to play in the regular season finale, but his injury got worse as the week went along. It was revealed that he had five broken ribs.

The Jets play the Miami Dolphins at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Fantasy football implications

After an impressive first appearance this season that saw him throw three touchdowns, White never managed to throw another touchdown pass in his next three starts, though he did throw four interceptions in that span. To be fair, he was dealing with the rib injury.

Flacco was under center for the Jets’ first three games of the season, and he threw three passes in relief back in Week 14. Flacco has 902 yards, five touchdowns and three picks in his four appearances this season.