Picks, predictions for No. 24 Ohio State vs. Maryland on Sunday, January 8

We have a Sunday afternoon showdown in the Big Ten to look forward to today as the No. 24 Ohio State Buckeyes hit the road to meet the Maryland Terrapins at 1 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the XFINITY Center in College Park, MD, and will air on ESPN.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Ohio St. vs. Maryland odds

Spread: Ohio State -1

Over/Under: 141

Moneyline: Ohio State -120, Maryland +100

Ohio State (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten) suffered its first conference loss of the season on Thursday, falling to Purdue in a tight 71-69 setback. The teams traded blows all throughout the evening and the Boilermakers got the last laugh when Fletcher Loyer buried the go-ahead three with 12 seconds remaining. The Buckeyes were unable to get a shot off in the final moments of the game. Brice Sensabaugh led with 21 points and five rebounds in the setback.

Maryland (10-5, 1-3 Big Ten) is trying to end a two-game slide this afternoon and was last roasted by Rutgers in a 64-50 setback on Thursday. The Terps stumbled out of the blocks, scoring just four points in the first 10 minutes of action. They weren’t able to fully get the train back on the tracks offensively and committed 20 turnovers in the game. Jahmir Young led with 13 points in the losing effort.

The Pick: Over 141

These are two of the more efficient offenses in the country and the College Park should be in for a show here. Both teams are trying to avoid falling behind in conference play and their should be an upped sense of urgency on the floor here. That could lead to some sloppy turnovers but could also lead to plenty of scoring, so take the over.