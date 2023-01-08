 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Picks, predictions for No. 1 Purdue vs. Penn St. on Sunday, January 8

The No. 1 Boilermakers head to the Palestra in Philly for a Sunday night showdown against the Nittany Lions.

By Nick Simon
Penn State v Michigan Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

The top team in the country will hit the court on Sunday evening as the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers hit the road to meet the Penn State Nittany Lions at 6 p.m. ET. This game will take place at The Palestra in Philadelphia and will air on the Big Ten Network.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Purdue vs. Penn State odds

Spread: Purdue -5.5
Over/Under: 135.5
Moneyline: Purdue -205, Penn State +175

Purdue (13-1, 3-1 Big Ten) narrowly avoided a second straight loss when toppling Ohio State in a 71-69 nailbiter on Thirsday. The teams traded blows all throughout the evening and the Boilermakers got the last laugh when Fletcher Loyer buried the go-ahead three with 12 seconds remaining. Braden Smith had a big night with 16 points and six assists in the win.

Penn State (11-4, 2-2 Big Ten) suffered a tough setback this week when falling to Michigan 79-69 on Wednesday. The Nittany Lions played from behind for most of the contest and could never quite get within an arm’s length of the Wolverines. Jalen Pickett had a big 26 point and nine rebound outing in the loss.

The Pick: Penn State +5.5

I’ll go with PSU to scrap and make this game a tight contest. The Nittany Lions can use the unique atmosphere of playing in Philly to its advantage and could use the sold-out, in-state partisan crowd to its advantage. Pickett had a nice showing in the loss to Michigan this week and could potentially do the same against the top team in the country. Give me Penn State to cover here.

More From DraftKings Nation