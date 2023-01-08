Picks, predictions for Iowa vs. Rutgers on Sunday, January 8

Two scrappy teams in the Big Ten will do battle on Sunday as the Iowa Hawkeyes head east the face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at noon ET. The game will take place at Jersey Mike’s Arena in Piscataway, NJ, and will air on the Big Ten Network.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Iowa vs. Rutgers odds

Spread: Rutgers -6.5

Over/Under: 141

Moneyline: Rutgers -265, Iowa +225

Iowa (9-6, 1-3 Big Ten) finally got on the board in conference play on Thursday with a 91-89 upset victory over Indiana. The Hawkeyes battled back from a 21-point deficit in the first half, officially taking the lead on a Filip Rebraca layup midway through the second half. Both teams went back-and-forth the rest of the way and the Iowa players hit their free throws in the final minute to secure the comeback. Kris Murray had a big night with 30 points and 10 rebounds.

Rutgers (11-4, 3-1 Big Ten) will look to extend its winning streak this afternoon and won its fifth straight in a 64-50 beating of Maryland on Thursday. The Scarlet Knights held the Terrapins to just four points in the first 10 minutes and held the lead throughout the rest of the contest. Paul Mulcahy led Rutgers with 15 points in the win.

The Pick: Rutgers -6.5

Rutgers has momentum on its side and I anticipate another victory added to its winning streak on Sunday. The Scarlet Knights have been excellent against the spread with an 11-4 record and I anticipate that they’ll handle business by covering in this one.