Picks, predictions for Northwestern vs. No. 15 Indiana on Sunday, January 8

The No. 15 Indiana Hoosiers will look to bounce back on Sunday when hosting the Northwestern Wildcats at noon ET. The game will take place at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, IN, and will air on FS1.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Northwestern vs. Indiana odds

Spread: Indiana -6.5

Over/Under: 133.5

Moneyline: Indiana -280, Northwestern +235

Northwestern (11-3, 2-1 Big Ten) picked up a huge conference win on Wednesday, handling in-state rival Illinois 73-60. This was a tight contest until the Wildcats gradually pulled away in the final 10 minutes of action. They managed to pull this off despite shooting just 32% from the field. Chase Audige led with 21 points and four steals in the win.

Indiana (10-4, 1-2 Big Ten) let one slip away on Thursday, falling to Iowa in a 91-89 setback. The Hoosiers squandered a 21-point lead in this contest as the Hawkeyes chipped away and chipped away at the deficit, eventually pulling ahead in the second half. Trayce Jackson-Davis put up 30 points and nine rebounds in the loss.

The Pick: Indiana -6.5

Indiana will most likely come out with extra urgency knowing that it squandered an opportunity to win on Thursday. As long as they’re able to score on Northwestern’s stingy defense, the Hoosiers should be able to handle business at home. Take IU to cover at home.